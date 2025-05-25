Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, May 25, 2025
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach man using ‘homeless’ moment to spread awareness
- Corki’s Embroidery closing after almost 60 years of personalizing gear and garments for the Newport Beach community
- San Clemente looks to form Olympic committees ahead of being a host city
- Fullerton Airport welcomes public for Airport Day
Inside
- UC Irvine neurosurgeon wins $5.8M in retaliation case, on top of earlier $2M verdict
- Cypress deadlocks on seeking info related to allegations against its city manager
- Project Kinship expands to larger space in Santa Ana
- Santa Ana Unified trustees approve 262 layoffs, including teachers and counselors
- Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy serves up laughs, cocktails and chills at Fairhaven cemetery in Santa Ana
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County goes big with a new mural
- Locals slide into summer at Wild Rivers in Irvine
Forum
