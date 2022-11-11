Advertisement
Share
News

School district trustee and 2 incumbents poised to win Fountain Valley City Council seats

The top vote getters in the Fountain Valley City Council race were Jim Cunneen, Patrick Harper and Kim Constantine.
The top vote getters in the 2022 Fountain Valley City Council race as of Thursday, Nov. 10 were current Fountain Valley School District Trustee Jim Cunneen (center), Mayor Patrick Harper (left) and Mayor Pro Tem Kim Constantine.
(Eric Licas)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Share

A school district trustee, the sitting mayor and mayor pro tem led a field of 13 candidates vying for three Fountain Valley City Council seats in the midterm elections, according to the latest tally by the Orange County Registrar released Friday night.

Jim Cunneen earned the top spot in the race with 5,538 votes, 15.41% of the 34,383 ballots counted so far. He has served on the school district’s board since 2014, and if the latest election results hold he will be entering his first term as a member of the City Council.

He was also a member of the Fountain Valley Planning Commission. Current Mayor Patrick Harper applauded his background in public service and said “he’ll be a good addition to the council,” during a brief interview over the phone Friday.

Kim Constantine checks early election results at Silky Sullivan's on Tuesday.
Fountain Valley Mayor Pro Tem and candidate in the 2022 City Council race Kim Constantine checks early election results while having dinner with supporters at Silky Sullivan’s on Tuesday.
(Eric Licas)

Harper was apparently reelected to his seat on the governing body with 5,289 votes or 14.71%, based on the latest results. He was closely trailed by current Mayor Pro Tem Kim Constantine, who had received 5,268 (14.66%) of the votes.

“I think the fact that two incumbents got reelected indicates that voters and residents are happy with the direction the city is going in,” Harper said.

He, Cunneen, Constantine and many of those who vied for a council seat this year described the competition as civil, and that many of those who did not know each other beforehand wound up becoming friends. First-time candidate Darrel Mymon-Brown said Constantine helped her learn how to file the paperwork she needed to run and gave her tips on how to conduct a campaign.

The two of them shared election night dinner at Silky Sullivan’s Tuesday evening as preliminary vote counts were announced. Mymon-Brown said she was “disappointed” to come in at ninth place, but said she was encouraged to see Constantine remain on the council.

“Keep going,” Mymon-Brown said to Constantine that evening. “We need you there.”

Fountain Valley has a total of five seats on its city council. Members are paid about $500 each month for their service.

“People are running because we want to be aware, and we want to have more awareness for the residences and the businesses,” Constantine said.

Alicia "Rudy" Huebner speaks with supporters gathered at the Recess Room on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Fountain Valley City Council candidate Alicia “Rudy” Huebner speaks with supporters gathered at the Recess Room on election night on Tuesday.
(Eric Licas)

Harper said he’s looking forward to continuing the council’s work on several projects already in progress, especially the creation of a regional homeless shelter in Garden Grove and installation of fiber optic cable throughout Fountain Valley.

Constantine said she looks forward to tackling Fountain Valley’s finances in the next session, and hopes to promote better transparency and outreach from the city regarding upcoming events and current issues affecting residents.

Cunneen, set to be the newest member of the group, said during a brief interview Friday he will likely be spending the next few weeks getting up to speed on current and upcoming council business.

Cunneen was one of only two candidates who voiced support during a candidate forum in September for high-density housing projects. Those are one of several possible solutions to satisfy the state mandated Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which requires city officials to plan the construction of nearly 5,000 additional units by the end of the decade.

Harper said Fountain Valley ought to take a “balanced” approach to addressing the housing crisis, and that he felt the requirement of 5,000 additional residences in a city that presently has about 19,000 homes was somewhat onerous. He added that officials have identified 12 sites for proposed high-density housing, and that he felt confident adding new units in those locations will have only limited impact on current residents.

Fountain Valley City Council candidates Darrel Mymon-Brown and Kim Constantine share election night dinner on Nov. 8.
Fountain Valley City Council candidates Darrel Mymon-Brown, left, and current Mayor Pro Tem Kim Constantine share election night dinner while checking preliminary vote counts at Silky Sullivan’s Tuesday.
(Eric Licas)

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsFountain Valley
Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

More on this Subject

Advertisement