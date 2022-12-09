Carnivorous plants, red carpet usher in holiday spirit at Sherman Library & Gardens

The Sherman Library & Gardens became something like a movie studio lot to host its Nights of 1,000 Lights Thursday, with can-can dancers hearkening back to the golden era of Hollywood and a red carpet inviting visitors to enjoy elaborate scenes staged throughout the lush Corona Del Mar attraction.

The annual event takes place on select evenings in December and offers those who might have already visited the gardens and library in the daytime a chance to see them in a different light by letting ticket holders in after dark. Popular sights from previous years, like the tunnel of lights running down the 2.2-acre facility’s central path and a tropical greenhouse illuminated by black lights and glow-in-the-dark paint, returned this year.

Guests walk through a glowing installation during the Nights of 1,000 Lights event at the Sherman Library & Gardens. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Those are accompanied by attractions inspired by this year’s theme, “Hooray for Hollywood,” a nod to Hollywood developer the gardens are named after, Moses H. Sherman, the facility’s executive director, Scott LaFleur said. Guests can catch a cabaret performance inspired by the Moulin Rouge in the tea garden. The shade garden has been transformed into the Sherman Shop of Horrors, with volunteers posing as people-eating carnivorous plants wandering about.

Judy Schreckengost is one of them and said she jumped at the opportunity to channel (arguably) the main character from one of her favorite films. That’s especially due to the fact that she was unable to participate last year because a grill had exploded in her face during a cooking accident.

Judy Schreck walks around the grounds with her carnivorous plant puppet in the Sherman Shop of Horrors installation during the Nights of 1,000 Lights at the Sherman Library & Gardens on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“When I saw they had costumes from ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ you can imagine the excitement I had,” she said. “Because, y'know, some people just don’t grow up.”

Children gasped, then laughed as the toothy green puppet on her arm snapped at them. Others, like cousins May Susson and Ari Levine, got hands-on at the arts and crafts table to make homemade holiday ornaments.

“It’s like the beginning of the magic of the holidays to see them both run through the rainbow tunnel,” Ari‘s mother, Sarah Levine, said. “And I think they’re just excited to be out at night. That was part of the sell: ‘You guys are gonna get to stay up late, and there’s a s'mores station!’ So all the things that we wouldn’t usually allow, for special reasons we’ll let it fly tonight.”

From left, Monica Susson, Sarah Levine, Ari Levine, May Susson and Dana Susson craft homemade ornaments during the Nights of 1,000 Lights at the Sherman Gardens & Library on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

All of the scenes and attractions for the Nights of 1,000 lights were created by the gardens’ staff, LaFleur said.

“We get a few props here and there, but all the designs, the details in Santa Land or the train, that’s all made in-house.”

A dancing gnomes decoration welcomes guests during the Nights of 1,000 Lights at the Sherman Library & Gardens on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

This is the ninth time Sherman Gardens & Library has hosted Nights of 1,000 lights, and like previous years, all tickets for the holiday celebration were sold out by early December, LaFleur said. However, all of the seasonal decorations for it will still be up and running during the day, and admissions for regular hours are still available for $5.

“It’s never the same thing twice, so if you missed it, that’s too bad,” LaFleur said. “But there’s always next year.”

Those interested in visiting the gardens or being notified when tickets go on sale next year can sign up on the mailing list or visit thesherman.org.

A carnivorous plant (puppet) chomps its jaws during the Sherman Garden and Library's Nights of 1000 Lights. Tickets are sold out through the 22, but all the of the event's displays will be up during the day, and admissions for regular hours are still available. @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/9ndHuRPVcs — Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) December 9, 2022

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.