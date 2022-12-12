Advertisement
Police seek archer launching arrows into Huntington Beach neighborhood

An archer aims for a target at Mile Square Regional Park archery range in Fountain Valley.
In this file photo, an archer steadies his bow and arrow as he aims for a target at Mile Square Regional Park archery range in Fountain Valley. Numerous residents in a south Huntington Beach neighborhood reported finding hard-tipped arrows that had landed in their yards, on roofs and nearby streets
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Numerous residents in a south Huntington Beach neighborhood reported finding hard-tipped arrows that had landed in their yards, on roofs and nearby streets, and detectives with the police department were trying to find whoever was responsible.

The arrows measure about a foot in length and have been coming down near Brookhurst Street and Indianapolis Avenue, Huntington Beach Police Spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. People who live in the area began finding the projectiles on and around their property about two weeks ago.

Police posted a bulletin Friday to ask for tips leading to the identity of the archer or archers and to encourage them to stop shooting into the neighborhood. A resident reported that another arrow had landed in their yard about an hour after that was posted, Cuchilla said.

No injuries had been reported as of Monday.

Investigators asked anyone who might have noticed anyone with a bow or crossbow in the area recently to contact Huntington Beach Police Det. Remington at (714) 960-8825 or cremington@hbpd.org.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

