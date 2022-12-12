Police seek archer launching arrows into Huntington Beach neighborhood

Numerous residents in a south Huntington Beach neighborhood reported finding hard-tipped arrows that had landed in their yards, on roofs and nearby streets, and detectives with the police department were trying to find whoever was responsible.

The arrows measure about a foot in length and have been coming down near Brookhurst Street and Indianapolis Avenue, Huntington Beach Police Spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. People who live in the area began finding the projectiles on and around their property about two weeks ago.

Police posted a bulletin Friday to ask for tips leading to the identity of the archer or archers and to encourage them to stop shooting into the neighborhood. A resident reported that another arrow had landed in their yard about an hour after that was posted, Cuchilla said.

No injuries had been reported as of Monday.

Investigators asked anyone who might have noticed anyone with a bow or crossbow in the area recently to contact Huntington Beach Police Det. Remington at (714) 960-8825 or cremington@hbpd.org.