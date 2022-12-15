Boats light up Newport Harbor for 114th annual Christmas Boat Parade

There might’ve been tree lightings and toy drives throughout the city leading up to Wednesday night, but nothing quite says the holidays have arrived in Newport Beach like its traditional December procession of vessels strung with lights.

The 114th annual Christmas Boat Parade kicked off Wednesday night with a spray of fireworks off of Newport Pier. The five-night, 14-mile parade route begins at the tip of Lido Isle and travels around Newport Harbor before looping back to its start. The event runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Eighty-five boats were registered to participate this year, according to Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Steve Rosansky. Roughly a quarter of those are newcomers to the event.

Boats pass Marina Park during the opening day of the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

This falls slightly shorter than the estimated 100 boats that participated in last year’s parade, but is still considered to be high in comparison to previous records.

This year’s grand marshal is Michele Gile, a reporter with CBS and KCAL, who rode out front on opening night. Others that will be riding the grand marshal boat in the subsequent days will include Olive Crest, first responders, Heart Global and the Corona del Mar High School Drumline.

“As a longtime Newport Beach resident, I can’t think of a bigger thrill than to be riding at the front of this year’s 114th Annual Christmas Boat Parade,” Gile said in a statement. “It’s an event that we wait all year for. What fun we’re going to have.”

The parade generates about $7 to $10 million annually, according to studies done by Newport Beach and Co. though the true impacts on local businesses is difficult to quantify. Also held opening night was a holiday market that boasted more than 35 vendors and featured live music, entertainment and activities for children.

The parade will be continuing nightly through Dec. 18. Fireworks will also be set off from Balboa Pier closing night.

Monica Merritt, left, and Kristin Lawrence have their picture taken during the opening day of the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

