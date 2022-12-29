Tips for tossing your tired tannenbaums in O.C.

Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree, how crunchy are your branches.

Coastal county residents who opted for natural Christmas trees and are tired of vacuuming dropped needles may be wondering how and when to safely recycle or dispose of fatigued firs.

While the dates and rules may vary from city to city, most waste haulers have begun accepting holiday trees for recycling. Here’s a look at when you might optimally discard your spent spruce, and what’s acceptable for pickup.

Newport Beach

CR&R says Newport residents have until Jan. 6 to toss cut trees into their green organic waste bins for recycling. All ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed, and trees measuring 6 feet or taller must be cut in half and placed in the bin, bottom first and standing up straight. Flocked trees are accepted but cannot be composted, the company reports.

Any time after Jan. 6, tree removal will have to be separately coordinated as an individual bulky item pickup (Newport residents can schedule five per year) by calling CR&R at (949) 667-4158 or by emailing. csnewport@crrmail.com.

Costa Mesa

Those served by Costa Mesa Sanitary District also have until Jan. 6 to dispose of holiday trees. Natural, unflocked trees must be completely bare and placed outside on the curb unbagged and next to trash containers on residents’ regular trash day.

Again, trees 6 feet or taller should be cut in half, CMSD reports. Trees with flocking cannot be recycled and should be placed in residents’ mixed waste carts for proper disposal.

Recyclable trees are taken to an anaerobic digestion facility operated by CR&R, where they are converted into renewable natural gas used to fuel CR&R’s collection fleet and nutrient-rich compost that is later distributed to residents at an annual compost giveaway.

Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley

Now thru Jan 9, 2023, you can discard your holiday trees & cardboard on the same day as your regular collection day. Simply place your tree & flattened cardboard boxes next to your trash bin before 7am.



Republic Services offers Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 9 on regular collection days, according to the company’s website. Residents are advised to keep trees unbagged and to have them on the curb by 7 a.m. on trash day.

Trees over 6 feet should be cut in half and placed on the curb next to trash containers for recycling. Collected trees are shredded into mulch and ground covering to spare the landfill.

Those that have flocking cannot be recycled and should be cut into pieces and handled as trash or otherwise disposed of by arranging for a special bulky item pickup through Republic Services at (714) 847-3581.

Laguna Beach

From now until Jan. 14, Waste Management will be collecting discarded trees free of charge when they are placed at the curb on a resident’s regular collection day. All decorations must be removed, and it is advised that trees taller than 6 feet be cut in half. Flocked trees will be collected but not recycled.

For more information on disposing holiday items in Laguna Beach, visit Waste Managements FAQ page at wm.com/us/en/support/faqs and click on “Holiday” under the “Service Questions” section.

