Around Town: OC Animal Care waives adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and up throughout January

Following up on a successful adoption rate for large dogs seen in December, OC Animal Care officials have announced they will continue to waive adoption fees throughout the month of January for all dogs weighing 25 pounds or more.

During last month’s adoption promotion, the Tustin-based facility adopted 92 large dogs compared to 45 large dogs during the same month in 2021. The waiver includes microchipping, vaccinations, spaying or neutering and an anti-parasite treatment.

Visitors can schedule an appointment by calling (714) 935-6848. A list of animals available for adoption is maintained at ocpetinfo.com. Each Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., large dogs are spotlighted in “Pooches on the Patio,” a meet-and-greet event where people and dogs can get to know each other.

OC Animal Care is open daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1630 Victory Road, in Tustin.

Costa Mesa Senior Center to host ‘Dump Day’ Jan. 14

Area residents may drop off household items too bulky for residential garbage bins at no cost on Saturday, Jan. 14., from 8 to 11 a.m. at the parking lot of the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.

Caltrans employees will be on site to collect bulky items such as mattresses, furniture, toys and electronic waste. The following items will not be accepted: hazardous materials, including batteries, paints, oils, chemicals and pesticides, fluorescent lights; concrete, dirt, rock, bricks asphalt or sand; treated wood; and tires.

Space is limited and waste may not be accepted once capacity is reached. Attendees are asked to enter the lot on Plumer Street via Anaheim Avenue. The event is part of the Clean California Initiative. For other free Orange County events, visit dot.ca.gov/D12CleanCA.

Flu clinic set for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at HOPE Clinic

A community flu clinic will be held at the HOPE Clinic on 2045 Meyer Place, Unit C, in Costa Mesa on Jan 18.

The clinic will be open from 8 to 11:45 a.m. and again between 1 and 5 p.m. the same day. Flu vaccines will be available at no cost for non-pregnant adults and children ages 4 and older.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to make an appointment, call (949) 515-6725 or visit nmusd.us/HopeClinic.

Laguna Beach Patriots Day Assn. names winners in essay, art contests

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Assn. has named the winners of the Thurston Middle School Essay Contest and the Laguna Beach High School Program Cover Art Contest.

Skylar DiMaggio will receive a $100 award donated by the parade committee for her essay in the Thurston Middle School Essay Contest while Jonah Goldstein will receive $100 from U.S. Bank for the Laguna Beach High School Cover Art Contest.

The 56th Patriots Day Parade will be taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Speak Up Newport program Wednesday spotlights John Wayne Airport

Speak Up Newport is hosting a talk with airport director Charlene Reynolds about John Wayne Airport this Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The talk will be hosted at the city’s Civic Center Community Room on 100 Civic Center Drive. Reception is expected to begin at around 5:15 p.m. with the program to go from 6 to 7 p.m. No registration is required for the live event, but those interested in watching the free webinar will need to register at speakupnewport.com/john-wayne-airport-2023.

Questions should be submitted to question@speakupnewport.com.

OC Fair & Event Center COO joins Costa Mesa Chamber Executive Committee

Officials with the Costa Mesa Chamber announced last month Ken Karns, chief operating officer for the Orange County Fair & Event Center, which organizes the annual O.C. Fair, had been selected to serve on the chamber’s Executive Committee.

Karns, who joined OCFEC in 2016, currently serves on the Board of the International Assn. of Fairs & Expositions and, in his position, manages master site planning and capital projects, admissions, security and traffic, event operations, facility operations and technology and production at the organization.

“The Chamber plays a critical role in the business and economic vitality of Costa Mesa and our region,” Karns said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to contributing to their continued success, helping to ensure that Costa Mesa remains the preeminent location in which to work, play and raise a family.”

