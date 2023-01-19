Advertisement
Four suspected in Fountain Valley home-invasion robbery arrested in Long Beach

Map of 1700 block of Santa Suzanne Street in Fountain Valley.
Four suspects in a Fountain Valley home-invasion robbery led officers on a pursuit that ended in Long Beach before they were arrested Tuesday.
(Daily Pilot)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
The break-in was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of Santa Suzanne Street, Fountain Valley police said in a news release issued Wednesday. The robbers allegedly assaulted a resident and stole two cars along with additional property.

The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

One of the victim’s vehicles was later spotted by a Huntington Beach police officer. Its driver took off when authorities tried to stop it, according to the news release.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Long Beach, where the two people inside wound up abandoning it and trying to run away. But police were able to take them into custody a short time later.

The suspects in the robbery and pursuit were identified by Fountain Valley police as 26-year-old Antonio Brown, 22-year-old Andrew Estrada, 28-year-old Dreonte York and 22-year-old Prince Jones. Each were booked into the Orange County Jail and held in lieu of $1-million bail as of Thursday.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot.

