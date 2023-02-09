Laguna Beach city manager home vandalized with sewage, feces

Laguna Beach police are investigating a vandalism incident at the 3rd Avenue residence of City Manager Shohreh Dupuis.

Authorities responded to reports of the vandalism at around 7:29 a.m. Thursday and believe that the incident either occurred overnight or early in the morning. Upon arrival, police discovered sewage or feces smeared on the house, frontyard, mailbox, planters, stairs and walkway adjacent to the home.

According to Laguna Beach officials, the property is city-owned, as the city owns half of it and Dupuis owns the other half, per her employment contract.

Dupuis was appointed city manager in April 2021, replacing former City Manager John Pietig, who retired that same year in June. Dupuis was previously the assistant city manager and, prior to that, she served as public works director.

Sewage or feces was strewn over the stairs to Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ residence either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. (Courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach)

“I am saddened by this hateful act and cannot imagine why anyone in our community would want to personally hurt me or my family,” Dupuis said.

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen described the attack as shocking and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

“As a city, we will not tolerate any acts to intimidate or harm any city employee or appointed or elected official. Our city manager is a dedicated and hard-working person who only wants the best for our residents and the city,” Whalen said in a statement.

“Her job is hard enough without the added stress and anxiety that this type of attack creates,” Whalen said. “She doesn’t deserve this disrespect and I fully expect our community to rally around her.”

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said the investigation is ongoing and that those with information should contact the department at (949) 497-0701.

More sewage or feces is seen strewn throughout the frontyard of Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ home. (Courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach)

