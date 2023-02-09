McCarthy Building Cos.’ Construction 101 teaches girls industry trades

In hopes of inspiring a new generation of girls to enter the construction industry, McCarthy Building Cos. hosted its annual Construction 101 event at its Newport Beach office on Saturday.

The workshops have aimed to introduce high school girls to the potential career pathways available to them, providing students with a chance to work with each other and alongside industry professionals on collaborative projects.

Thirty-three students between the ages of 14 and 18 participated in the most recent workshop. Mentors looked to develop a safety-focused mindset and foster self-confidence in the participants as they worked through various stations.

Foreman David Sandbrook encourages Chantal Jimenez, 16, a Corona High School student, to drill through drywall during McCarthy Building Cos.’ Construction 101, a construction workshop for women, on Saturday in Newport Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“While many construction professionals have been introduced to our industry through generational builders, each of us has been influenced by those around us,” Mike Myers, president of McCarthy Building Cos. for the Southern California region, said in a statement. “I am truly moved and inspired by the commitment shown by McCarthy partners in supporting and nurturing the next generation of female leaders in the construction industry.

“These young women left our McCarthy Construction 101 event knowing they were capable and that there are a wealth of career opportunities and new skill sets right within their reach. These young women represent the future, and it fills me with a sense of hope and pride for the future of our industry.”

High School girls participate in a coloring activity at the Robotic Total Station area during McCarthy Building Cos.’ Construction 101, a construction workshop for women, on Saturday in Newport Beach. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

McCarthy Building taught the girls about metal framing and drywall, and partnering organizations provided their own projects.

Participants learned how to build lamps with Rosendin Electric. The students also worked with a laser machine at the Hilti station, built a metal toolbox with help from Southland Industries and received instruction in excavation from Castle Contracting.

