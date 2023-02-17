Around Town: Sherman spotlights ‘Creatures of the Night’

Visitors to Sherman Gardens on Thursday and Friday evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., will be offered a glimpse into a different world, when the Corona del Mar botanical garden presents “Creatures of the Night.”

Interactive stations will offer up-close experiences with nocturnal animals, including birds of prey, tortoises, and creepy crawlers such as tarantulas, scorpions, lizards and snakes that sleep by day and roam at night.

The two-day event features hair-raising horticulture, night-blooming botanicals and “Dr. Tim’s Apothecary.” Educations from O.C. Birds of Prey, the Santa Ana Zoo and Adventures in Living Science will join Sherman Gardens horticulture staff to provide an evening of entertainment and education.

Tickets cost $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers and must be purchased in advance by visiting thesherman.org or by calling (949) 673-2261. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Highway, in Corona del Mar.

Costa Mesa invites residents to virtual parking permit talk

Public works officials are holding an online informational session Thursday evening for residents as Costa Mesa prepares to launch its updated Residential Permit Parking program, to be rolled out in three phases.

Now through April, the city will reevaluate existing permit parking zones that face impacts from nearby commercial businesses. From April through June, staff will consider existing zones whose parking demands are only residential.

Beginning in July, the city plans to begin accepting and evaluating applications from interested neighborhoods requesting to join in the parking program. Each phase will include community outreach and mailings to affected residents.

The meeting takes place Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Attendees may call in at 1(669) 444-7338 or participate via Zoom by visiting zoom.us (Web ID: 836 7763 7338 / Passcode: 555795).

City of Costa Mesa announces ‘Spring into Action’ photo contest

Composters, bike riders and home gardeners are being asked to depict how they care for the environment in their local community by participating in a “Spring into Action” photo contest hosted by the city of Costa Mesa’s Parks and Community Services Department.

Participants are asked to send in photos along with a brief explanation (less than 30 words) to cmrecinfo@costamesaca.gov by March 29. The winners will be announced April 8 during the city’s annual SpringFest event.

SoCal Swordfight underway at OC Fair & Event Center

Forged metal and melee combat will be on display during the SoCal Swordfight at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa through Sunday.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, which includes hands-on courses, cutting competitions and 15 tournaments. Competitors of various skill levels will face off in duels with sabers, rapiers, long swords and short swords.

Attendees will also be able to wield some antique weapons on display. Vendors with swords, armor and leather goods will also be on hand for those looking to stock up ahead of their next adventure.

More information is available at socalswordfight.com.

Local police departments to unveil memorial plaque for fallen HBPD officer

A memorial plaque honoring late Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella will be unveiled Sunday, the first anniversary of his death.

Vella, a 14-year veteran of the HBPD, died last February when his helicopter veered right and crashed into the ocean off the shore of Newport Beach. He was survived by his wife and daughter.

The plaque will be unveiled at Marina Park in Newport Beach, on Sunday at 10 a.m. Scheduled speakers at a brief press conference include Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland, Newport Beach Mayor Noah Blom, Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra, acting Newport Beach Police Chief Joseph L. Cartwright and Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

