Border Patrol investigating after boat, 11 passengers wash up in Huntington Beach

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers are investigating an incident that occurred in Huntington Beach Monday night, when a vessel carrying 11 passengers washed ashore near Lifeguard Tower 14, officials reported.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. on a portion of the beach near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 14th Street, according to Jennifer Carey, public affairs manager for the city.

Responders with the Huntington Beach Fire Department were called to the scene to check the status of the passengers, Carey confirmed Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Such reports are not uncommon in Orange County — a panga boat carrying 14 passengers from Mexico was intercepted at Laguna Beach’s Agate Street Beach last year on May 18. A similar sighting was reported in Newport Beach three days earlier, while a third incident was recorded May 2.

Operating under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is overseeing the investigation into Monday’s incident. It was still unclear Tuesday whether anyone was detained at the scene and where the vessel — which appears to be an unmarked motor boat — was taken.

Representatives of the agency did not respond Tuesday to requests for more information on the incident.

