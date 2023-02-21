Suspect in Seal Beach crash that injured 5 ballet dancers turns himself in to police

A man identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that injured five people in Seal Beach turned himself in to police on Sunday.

The crash happened round 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, Seal Beach police said in a news release. Investigators suspect it had been caused by the driver of a Mercedes Benz 300D who may have been speeding at the time.

The two women and three 17-year-old-girls in the vehicle that was struck were taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the Mercedes Benz fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and identified Jahson Imgrund, 23, of Lake Forest, as the driver of the Mercedes Benz in the crash. He submitted himself into the custody of Seal Beach on Sunday and was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury.

The adults who were hurt in the collision were released from treatment over the weekend. One of the teens has also been discharged, while two remained in a hospital as of Tuesday, Seal Beach police Lt. Julia Clasby said.

The five victims were all ballet dancers with Premier Dance Arts in Los Alamitos, representatives for the ballet school wrote on their website and a Gofundme page set up to help cover the cost of their medical bills. More than $43,000 had been raised to support them as of Monday afternoon.

Dance instructors described the people who were hurt as “strong resilient individuals who will overcome this tragedy.”

“While the dancers have sustained a multitude of serious injuries, we are able to share good news that all five have survived and will journey on their road to recovery,” members of Premier Dance Arts wrote.

