Newport Beach awards $680,411 contract for traffic signal updates along Newport Coast Drive

A road project will address three different intersections along Newport Coast Drive. Work is expected to begin in one to two months.

Newport Coast Drive will see some minor construction in coming months as a traffic signal rehabilitation project gets underway.

The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday approved a $680,411 construction contract with International Line Builders, Inc.

The Corona-based company will replace aging infrastructure at three major points along Newport Coast Drive — at Sage Hill, near Gas Recovery Systems and at Ridge Park Road. Work is expected to include replacement of poles, controller cabinets, equipment and wiring to maintain existing traffic signals and increase their reliability. Newport Beach is responsible for 123 traffic lights within city limits, according to the public works department.

City spokesman John Pope said work will begin in the next couple months but cautioned that challenges in the supply chain for materials could cause a delay. City staff noted in the report that the contract came in at 10% above traffic-engineer estimates of $620,000.

While the contract itself amounts to $680,411, the city will also pay a contingency cost of $68,000 and spend $4,089 on incidentals and printing.

The total anticipated cost of the project is $752,500.

Traffic is not expected to be significantly impeded, and Newport Coast Drive will remain open. Some of its six lanes may be closed for the safety of workers in addition to parts of the shoulder and sidewalk, though construction is planned outside of peak traffic hours.

Traffic signals may periodically go out of service, though signage will be posted, according to city officials.

