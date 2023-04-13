Riverside man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Newport Beach

Newport Beach police said shots were reported in the 2700 block of Newport Boulevard early Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but a Riverside man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 31-year-old Riverside man was arrested Monday by Newport Beach police on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Officers were alerted to reports about the sound of multiple gun shots in the 2700 block of Newport Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release issued about the arrest Thursday.

Authorities later determined the suspect and another adult man were involved in an altercation, from which the suspect later fled. The victim, who was not identified in the release, and other witnesses reported the suspect left in a vehicle, but not before firing three shots from a semi-automatic handgun at the victim.

No injuries were reported.

Newport Beach police later identified Tristen Skylar Parker as a suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody on Monday evening with assistance from Irvine police. Police said evidence linking Parker to the crime was found and noted it was an isolated incident with no continued threat to public safety.

In addition to the other charges, Parker faces three sentencing enhancements of attempted premeditated murder, discharge of a firearm and personally using a firearm.

As of Thursday afternoon, no pleas had been entered on Parker’s behalf. Jail records indicate he is being held on a bail of $1 million. He is expected to appear in court at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach for an arraignment in custody hearing on April 28.

Police are asking that those with additional information about the incident reach out to a detective on the case at (949) 644-3797.

