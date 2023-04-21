Standoff with home intruder nearby results in lockdown at Fountain Valley High School

A man who entered a stranger’s home near Fountain Valley High School was in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes Friday.

A man who entered a stranger’s home near Fountain Valley High School was in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes Friday afternoon, prompting precautionary security measures on the campus.

A resident of a house on the 9500 block of La Arena Circle saw someone they didn’t recognize go into their neighbor’s home at about noon and called authorities, Fountain Valley police wrote in a news release. The people who lived there told officers they were away and weren’t expecting anyone.

Police arrived and tried to talk the man out of the building, but initially he didn’t respond to them. He was in the house for about 90 minutes before eventually surrendering. He did not appear to have any connection to the home’s residents, police said.

The standoff took place about a mile away from Fountain Valley High School. Students and faculty had been instructed to shelter in place in a bulletin issued by campus officials at 12:11 p.m. That order was later lifted.

Staff writer Lilly Nguyen contributed to this report.