Standoff with home intruder nearby results in lockdown at Fountain Valley High School

Map of location of standoff near Fountain Valley High.
A man who entered a stranger’s home near Fountain Valley High School was in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes Friday.
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A resident of a house on the 9500 block of La Arena Circle saw someone they didn’t recognize go into their neighbor’s home at about noon and called authorities, Fountain Valley police wrote in a news release. The people who lived there told officers they were away and weren’t expecting anyone.

Police arrived and tried to talk the man out of the building, but initially he didn’t respond to them. He was in the house for about 90 minutes before eventually surrendering. He did not appear to have any connection to the home’s residents, police said.

The standoff took place about a mile away from Fountain Valley High School. Students and faculty had been instructed to shelter in place in a bulletin issued by campus officials at 12:11 p.m. That order was later lifted.

Staff writer Lilly Nguyen contributed to this report.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

