Nautical store Crews Quarters Newport embraces Love Letters

Entrepreneur Kathy Hill arranges merchandise on display shelves in her Crews Quarters Newport, a nautical store on 17th Street in Costa Mesa.

Michele McCormack didn’t think twice when Kathy Hill asked if she would be interested in a co-operative venture by moving her home-based business into Hill’s Crews Quarters Newport store in Costa Mesa.

McCormack, who works as a multi-line gift rep in Orange County, began the original Love Letters embroidery business in the ’80s when she was in high school. It evolved over the years into custom design and personalization, including embroidery, monograming, silk screen, vinyl heat press and “just about anything,” according to McCormack.

Michele McCormack adjusts her commercial embroidery machine creating the BYC logo on a jacket as part of the Crews Quarters/Love Letters service. (Susan Hoffman)

“Together, Kathy and I personalize and offer custom crew for your bulk item needs. Think teams, professional gear, boat crew and decor from bridge to bilge: pillows, towels, canvas, floor mats, gunwale guards, fender covers, etc.,” said McCormack said.

“The exposure I’m getting in the store is amazing, now my customers can come in and have a store to shop in and Kathy’s customers now have someone on-site that does their monogramming and embroidery.”

Hill explains the moniker of the Costa Mesa business reads just as it would on the side of a boat, Name: Crews Quarters, Home port: Newport.

Both women grew up locally and have adult children. Active boaters, they are involved in their individual yacht clubs, McCormack the Balboa Yacht Club (BYC) and Hill the Newport Harbor Yacht Club (NHYC).

McCormack grew up driving power boats with her dad and excelled in high school sailing, earning a varsity letter and competing in nationals in Annapolis. Hill is married to a yacht appraiser whose father established Hill’s Boat Service, a fixture on the Newport Harbor since 1947.

Michele McCormack, left, and Kathy Hill together operate the Crews Quarters-Newport /Love Letters nautical store in Costa Mesa. (Susan Hoffman)

As a member of the NHYC, Hill worked as a volunteer buyer in the club’s ship store, which prompted her to open her own establishment.

“I saw a real opportunity to serve the nautical coastal community, ” said Hill, whose retail experience dates back to 1978. “I always wanted to open my own store forever.”

Hill decided 17th Street in Costa Mesa was a great place to be located, taking the view that you don’t have to have a store on the harbor to stock nautical goods.

“If you’re a local, 17th Street is where you run all your errands,” Hill said. “It’s a convenience when you can get things you need all in one place instead of running to Fashion Island or South Coast Plaza.”

McCormack and Hill, both residents of Costa Mesa, exemplify the live-work presence of being engaged in and supportive of their community.

“Seeing all of your friends all the time is a way of staying closely connected,” Hill said.

McCormack chimed in, “We have hosted coffee and bagels with Costa Mesa businesses as a way to communicate and to feel like we are part of a team.”

The one-stop shop for all things nautical includes apparel for men, women and children, gifts, boating accessories and custom items.

Personalized cocktail napkins are a big seller in the Love Letters section of Crews Quarters Newport on 17th Street in Costa Mesa. (Susan Hoffman)

With yacht season near, boaters are gearing up for opening day at yacht clubs, where the opportunity presents itself to get their boats spiffed up. And personalization of everything from bow to stern is popular in coastal Orange County.

“It becomes a breath of fresh air as yacht season kicks off,” said McCormack. “Boaters are known for putting their personal name on everything.”

