Daily Pilot & TimesOC e-newspaper: Sunday, June 1, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- New discoveries unearthed at Bowers’ Terracotta warriors exhibition
- Artist celebrates aging with ‘Feeling Our Age’ exhibit in Laguna Niguel
- New 657-unit development proposed for former Boomers site in Fountain Valley
- With resignation, Mission Viejo approves state fire map that shows hazard zones
Inside
- Anaheim demolishes another motel to make way for housing along Beach Boulevard
- Buena Park takes aim at air pollution from idling delivery trucks
- Baba G in Orange Circle keeps the flavors of Byblos Cafe on the menu
Forum
