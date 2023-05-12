Orange County comes out to ‘be the beat’ for heart disease awareness in women
Hundreds of participants came out to the American Heart Assn. Orange County’s annual “Go Red for Women” luncheon at the Balboa Bay Resort Friday, each donning red to help raise awareness for heart disease and strokes in women.
The luncheon’s theme this year was “Be the Beat” and the event featured a silent auction, short expo and program that provided information to attendees on training and bystander CPR rates for women.
In a 2017 study, it was reported that only about 39% of women who experienced a cardiac event received CPR from bystanders in public compared to the 45% of men who did. Men are also more likely to survive a cardiac event than women.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that heart disease is still the No. 1 cause of death for women. But, only 56% of women in the U.S. recognize it as a threat.
“It’s a sobering statistic: more women die of cardiovascular disease than all cancers combined, and heart attacks are on the rise in younger women. That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same,” Melanie Graper, chief human resource officer at CoreLogic and chair of the 2023 Orange County Go Red for Women movement, said in a statement.
Friday’s event raised an estimated $710,000 for the cause.
“The American Heart Assn. is challenging people to ‘Be the Beat’ and learn CPR,” said Graper. “The organization’s goal is to have at least one person per household to know CPR.”
