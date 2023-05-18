$1.4 million in federal funds granted to eliminate toxic lead paint in Orange County

Guadalupe (Lupe) Valdovinos, 37, spreads clinoptilolite, a natural zeolite mineral, across the soil at a testing site in her backyard on Dec. 5 in East Los Angeles. The zeolite mineral is used to absorb toxic elements like lead. A recently awarded $1.4-million federal grant will allow Orange County households with children potentially exposed to lead paint to have the toxic substance removed from their homes for free.

A recently awarded $1.4-million federal grant will allow Orange County households with children potentially exposed to lead paint to have the toxic substance removed from their homes for free.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is eligible for work on residences that are either owner-occupied or rented, Orange County officials wrote in a news release. Those who qualify must meet low-income status, have a child under 6 or a pregnant person staying with them and live in homes built before 1978.

Lead based paint was banned that year, after it had been linked to a host of developmental issues in children. Children who are exposed to it for prolonged periods of time may go on to suffer learning deficiencies, decreased growth, anemia, kidney problems and delayed sexual maturation, according to the California Department of Public Health. Extremely high levels of exposure can cause seizure, coma or death.

“Since there is no safe level of lead exposure, it is important to identify and remove any trace of lead in homes,” county officials wrote in their release.

Older homes may have layers of the hazardous material painted beneath newer coats of paint. If it peels or is disturbed during renovation, it disintegrates into a dust that contaminates the surrounding area.

People who may qualify for free lead removal service should contact the recipient of the HUD grant, Azure Community Development. They have been working with the Orange County Health Care Agency to develop a Lead Hazard Reduction Program.