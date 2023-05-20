Loyola denies Newport Harbor in bid for CIF regional title

Newport Harbor’s greatest run as a boys’ volleyball powerhouse has been built on power and precision, and dominance at the net

The rewards have been substantial.

Back-to-back CIF Southern Section championships, a second trip to the Southern California Regional final and a stab at a second successive national championship and third in four campaigns, to name a few.

It’s been a spectacular few years for the Sailors, but it wasn’t their day Saturday.

Los Angeles Loyola, behind superstar Sean Kelly and a tremendous supporting cast, was devastating at the net and efficient in turning strong defense into quick points, rolling to a straight-sets triumph to claim their record fifth Division I regional crown and first in six years.

Kelly delivered 22 kills and UCLA-bound middle blocker Spencer Graves added five kills and five blocks as the Cubs, making their third straight title-game appearance, sealed a 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 win over the nation’s top-ranked prep team.

The Loyola bench and players rush the court as they celebrate defeating Newport Harbor during CIF Southern California Regional Division I State boys’ volleyball final against on Saturday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

It was sweet confirmation for Loyola (27-2), which had won the previous meeting with the Sailors nearly two months ago and was the Southern Section’s No. 1 team until the Cubs were upset by Corona del Mar in the Division 1 Pool A decider two weeks ago.

“We knew we were good,” said Loyola coach Michael Boehle, whose team avenged the loss to CdM in Thursday’s regional semifinal. “We took a tumble in the CIF playoffs, and it’s hard for these guys to bounce back from something like that. For them to come out the way they did [in three regional sweeps], that’s impressive, considering who we’re playing. ...

“We’ve been right on the cusp so many years [since winning in 2017] and pushing that envelope. And to do it with this team— nobody knew what these guys were going to do, what they were capable of doing. They’re young. We had an unbelievable, talented group last year, and we graduated all of them, so it’s great to bring [a title] back. We got one of the two [championships that matter], so we’re excited.”

Newport Harbor’s Riggs Guy (5) and Lucas Johnson (8) battle above the net with Sean Kelly (12) against Loyola on Saturday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

Two-time champion Newport Harbor (36-3), playing in the final for the fourth time in five seasons, arrived with a 15-game winning streak — a dozen of those sweeps — and great confidence after topping CdM in the section final.

The Sailors went on to dominate Tesoro and San Diego Cathedral Catholic in regional play, they had no answers for Kelly and company.

“I thought Loyola played great,” said Newport Harbor coach Andrew Mabry, who set a noon start with the school’s prom slated for the evening. “I think we’ve got to give credit to the opponent. They played a very, very good match in a very tough circumstance.

“I’m really proud of our guys. We had an amazing season. I’m proud of the way that they fought. They never backed down from this today, and Loyola played a really good match.”

Newport Harbor, which swept Loyola in last year’s regional final, took leads to start each set but struggled to keep up with the Cubs, whose net defense limited Luca Curci to 12 kills, Jake Read to seven kills, and Riggs Guy to just three kills — along with two blocks and two aces — as Kelly and Graves gave commanding performances.

Newport Harbor’s Luca Curci (4) kills a ball past the blocks of Spencer Graves (16) and Lukas Anderson (2) on Saturday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

Kelly, a 6-foot-7 junior outside hitter, scored eight kills in the first set and nine in the third, when Loyola took control with early runs — 10-2 in the first, 14-4 in the third — to knock the Sailors out.

Newport Harbor led just three times, at 1-0 in the first and at 1-0 and 2-1 in the third — in these sets.

“Sean Kelly is the real deal,” Boehle said. “If anybody thinks otherwise, I’d like to talk to them about it because he showed what he’s all about tonight. It’s pretty incredible what he was able to do against a very good Newport Harbor team. Very stoked and honored we get to bring this [championship plaque] back home.”

The second set was a real battle. The Sailors built a quick lead, surged ahead four times after Loyola pulled even, then extended it to 11-8 behind two Curci kills. The Cubs, behind four kills by 6-6 freshman outside hitter Blake Fahlbusch, then went on an 13-7 spree to take charge, and Harbor pulled within a point twice before succumbing.

Newport Harbor’s Riggs Guy (5) kills a ball past the block of Lukas Anderson (2) during CIF Southern California Regional Division I State boys’ volleyball final against Loyola on Saturday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

“Right from the start, they applied a ton of pressure,” senior setter Korbin Francisco said. “We felt it, and no matter where we went, they always had a game plan for it, and we kind of lost all our energy. They basically knew everything we were going to do. They knew what they wanted to do blocking-wise, defense, stuff like that. And their attacking is incredible, so once they get the ball, they can put it away anywhere.”

Mabry, a Newport Harbor assistant last year, praised his team’s achievements afterward.

“It’s been an amazing group for us,” he said. “Their career has been outstanding. We’ve been in three sectional finals, won back-to-back CIF section titles. Defending regional champion this year. To make this match, host this match, is a big, big deal.

“This group’s been amazing. They’ll go down in history as a tremendous class in Newport Harbor volleyball, and we’re very thankful for the opportunity to be together.”