Largest Pride flag in Orange County history unveiled in Huntington Beach

Local activists and LGBTQ+ supporters cheer as a giant rainbow Pride flag measuring 33 feet by 24 feet is displayed on the side of the Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday.

More than 100 LGBTQ+ activists and supporters unveiled a giant Pride flag at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday, chanting in unison, “Love wins in H.B.”

The crowd gathered for “Pride at the Pier” on a busy day that also included a pro beach volleyball tournament happening on the north side and a junior surfing tournament on the south side.

The 33-by-24-foot flag, which also featured the colors of the Progress Pride flag, was hard to miss despite all the other activities. Organizers said it was the largest Pride flag ever flown in Orange County.

The peaceful event featured several speakers at the front of the pier before a march to the end. The flag was hung over both the north and south sides of the pier for about 30 minutes each, visible to those on the beach and Pacific Coast Highway.

Huntington Beach resident Lena Osborne and her wife, Sal, brought their seven children to the rally.

Local activists and LGBTQ+ supporters cheer during a demonstration at the Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday. (James Carbone)

“I’m so touched by the amount of people who are here to represent the LGBTQ+ community,” Osborne said. “To have this feeling of community and love, honestly I’ve been crying over and over again. I can’t stop. The tears just keep coming, watching this huge flag fly. It stopped all of the Huntington Beach surfers, and they all just watched the flag fly on the pier. It’s really inspiring and so touching and so beautiful.”

Osborne said the gathering occurred the day before their first wedding anniversary.

Monday was also Harvey Milk Day, named in honor of the late first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California. That was formerly the day, starting in 2021, that Huntington Beach would begin flying the Pride rainbow flag at City Hall and the pier. The city flew the banner for about six weeks, through June, which is Pride Month.

But in February, the new City Council conservative majority squashed that. Councilman Pat Burns introduced an item that only government and military flags could be flown on city property, and it passed 4-3.

A giant Pride flag is hung off the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Burns said the item was introduced so that all Surf City residents would be represented equally. But Sal Osborne said it felt more like a silencing measure.

“People just want us to be quiet,” she said. “They’re like, ‘You can exist, just don’t be loud about it, don’t shove it in our face.’ I heard that a lot at the City Council meeting, and that’s the vibe here. It’s like, ‘I’m not going to hurt you, but I will be outwardly very uncomfortable with you being yourself.’ That’s the vibe.

“We even have a couple of queer people in our little gated community, and they pretend like they’re not gay here in Huntington Beach. They are clearly gay, but they don’t fly flags and they don’t hold hands.”

Local activists of all ages and LGBTQ+ supporters walk to the end of Huntington Beach pier to hang a giant Pride flag Sunday. (James Carbone)

Ashley Williamson, who attended the City Council meetings earlier this year and spoke out against the new rule, started the “Pride at the Pier” events shortly after the council’s final vote. A group has met each Sunday since March.

Williamson, who identifies as bisexual, said the turnout for this larger event exceeded her expectations.

“[The Pride flag] is a symbol of safety for people who have been pushed out by their community,” Williamson said. “The more that we can show it, maybe we can make people feel safer. [For] the people who didn’t feel comfortable coming out today, that’s why we’re doing this.”

Stephanie Wade, a former Marine from Seal Beach and transgender woman, is a guest speaker during Sunday’s demonstration. (James Carbone)

The fabric for the flag itself was purchased with the help of Huntington Beach-based Orange Coast Huddle.

Two of the dissenting votes from February’s City Council decision, Councilwomen Natalie Moser and Rhonda Bolton, attended Sunday’s event.

Moser addressed the crowd.

“To our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters, friends, neighbors and visitors, we extend our warmest welcome,” she said. “Let this be a testament to the fact that you are not alone. Your voices matter, and your presence enriches the tapestry of our city … Together we will build a beautiful, brighter, more colorful Huntington Beach.”

Huntington Beach City Council member Natalie Moser hugs people from the LGBTQ+ community during Sunday’s event. (James Carbone)

California District 47 Congressional candidates Dom Jones and Joanna Weiss, as well as state Senate candidate Alex Mohajer, also were among those who spoke to the dozens of people in attendance.

“We are being attacked because there are certain people who don’t want to see this nation move forward,” Jones said. “But I tell you, we’re moving forward. We are pushing and we are fighting for what is right … Never dim your light. Because when people tell you to dim your light, it’s because they don’t know how to shine theirs.”

The ages of attendees ran the gamut. Julie Johnson of Laguna Niguel, 74, said it was important to show up to support the cause.

“I’m here because I support human rights, and I support the Constitution of the United States that says all people are created equal,” said Johnson, who identifies as a lesbian. “The Gay Pride flag should be flown everywhere that the California flag, the P.O.W. flag, any flag is flown. We should have that right.”

A fisherman at the side of the Huntington Beach pier as local activists and LGBTQ+ supporters hang a Pride flag Sunday. (James Carbone)

Kane Durham, who emceed the event, said organizers want to set up a Huntington Beach Pride event each year.

The giant flag will next be unfurled at a Pride event in Seal Beach on June 10.

As she watched her kids run around near the end of the pier, many of them carrying tiny rainbow flags, Lena Osborne smiled.

“Today’s effort is to remind people that there’s still room to grow,” she said. “We’re here, we’re queer and we’re not going away. Love is love. Our family might look different than other families, but we’re just a couple of soccer moms taking our kids to soccer on Saturdays.”