Huntington Beach measure would end raising of LGBTQ Pride flag at City Hall

The Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to change its flag policy, potentially reversing a 2021 decision to raise the rainbow flag for six weeks each spring in recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The discussion follows a request made by newly elected Councilman Pat Burns, who suggested the city draft an ordinance specifying that only standards representing the United States, state of California, Orange County and the city of Huntington Beach, along with the POW/MIA flag, can be raised on city property.

“The City of Huntington Beach should avoid actions that could easily or mistakenly be perceived as divisive,” Burns stated in a staff report explaining his reasoning for the request. “[We] are one community with many different cultures and people. All are equally valued members of our community, and none are to be treated differently or discriminated against.”

Although Burns did not specifically mention the Pride flag, Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey confirmed Friday that the six-striped rainbow flag, a symbol of inclusion, is the only other banner approved by members of the council for civic display.

The city first hoisted the Pride flag on May 22, 2021— the birthday of former San Francisco supervisor and civil rights activist Harvey Milk, fatally shot in 1978 — after the City Council voted 6-0 in a May 3 meeting to keep the banner flying throughout the month of June to mark LGBTQ Pride Month.

Peter Levi, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of Orange County/Long Beach, urged officials to reject Burns’ ordinance proposal in a comment submitted to the City Council on Thursday.

“Prohibiting the display of Pride flags because they are allegedly ‘divisive’ sends a dangerous message to the LGBTQ+ community and allies,” Levi wrote. “The change in Huntington Beach policy will actively send the message that they are not welcome here, that they do not belong, while emboldening extremists.”

It is unclear exactly when the city began flying the POW/MIA flag — which depicts a silhouette of a prisoner of war before a guard tower and barbed wire in white on a black background. But a 1992 article published in the Orange County edition of the Los Angeles Times reported that Costa Mesa-based support group Vietnam Vets Reunited approached Orange and several other cities, including Huntington Beach, which had agreed to fly the POW/MIA flag.

The City Council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.