385 students who overcame challenges of pandemic graduate from Los Amigos High

Jubilant Los Amigos High School graduates cheer their fellow graduating seniors during the Los Amigos High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony at the Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium at Garden Grove High School on Wednesday.

Los Amigos students who spent nearly two years of their high school careers away from the Fountain Valley campus due to the pandemic managed to come together one last time at their graduation ceremony in Garden Grove Wednesday.

Valedictorian Daniel Contreras applauds his fellow graduates as he gives the valedictory address during the Los Amigos High School Class of 2023 graduation ceremony at the Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium at Garden Grove High School. (James Carbone)

About 385 students were in Los Amigos High School’s graduating class this year, principal’s secretary Lorraine Lopez said Thursday. Their laughter, high-fives and tears of joy filled the Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium at Garden Grove High School.

“These were the kids who went through COVID and teaching from home for about two years,” Los Amigos principal’s secretary Lorraine Lopez said Thursday. “They had to overcome a lot of difficulty, so to see them graduate means so much.”

The ceremony Wednesday evening featured addresses from co-valedictorians Zurisadai Aranda Azpeitia and Daniel Contreras.

Daniarely Juarez flashes the peace symbol to her family and friends after receiving her diploma during the Los Amigos High School graduation ceremony Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Valedictorian Zurisadai Aranda Azpeitia gives her address during the Los Amigos High School Class of 2023 commencement on Wednesday in Garden Grove. (James Carbone)