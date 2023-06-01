385 students who overcame challenges of pandemic graduate from Los Amigos High
Los Amigos students who spent nearly two years of their high school careers away from the Fountain Valley campus due to the pandemic managed to come together one last time at their graduation ceremony in Garden Grove Wednesday.
About 385 students were in Los Amigos High School’s graduating class this year, principal’s secretary Lorraine Lopez said Thursday. Their laughter, high-fives and tears of joy filled the Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium at Garden Grove High School.
“These were the kids who went through COVID and teaching from home for about two years,” Los Amigos principal’s secretary Lorraine Lopez said Thursday. “They had to overcome a lot of difficulty, so to see them graduate means so much.”
The ceremony Wednesday evening featured addresses from co-valedictorians Zurisadai Aranda Azpeitia and Daniel Contreras.
