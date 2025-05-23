Around Town: Huntington Beach police, O.C. Sheriff’s Department offer free e-bike training

HBPD and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department will host a free hands-on e-bike training at Dwyer Middle School on May 31.

Join the Huntington Beach police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Saturday, May 31 for a hands-on e-bike training event featuring six 70-minute sessions focused on safe riding practices, traffic awareness and California e-bike laws.

Riders can take their own bicycles and helmets to the event, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Dwyer Middle School, 1502 Palm Ave., in Huntington Beach.

Registered participants can receive prizes, giveaways and a sticker for completing the course. Registration is required, and all riders under 18 need a permission slip to attend. To register, visit the event’s Eventbrite page .

Heroes Hall speaker series goes ‘Beyond the Battlefield’ May 31

The Orange County fairgrounds’ Heroes Hall Museum invites the public to attend a free Speaker Series talk on May 31, from 2 to 4 p.m., titled “Beyond the Battlefield: Navigating the Journey of Veterans with PTSD.”

The event begins with a viewing of the documentary film “The Volunteer,” which documents the journey of veteran Bruce Nakashima as he searches for and reconnects with a fellow Army Ranger and friend who saved his life in Vietnam.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on post traumatic stress disorder and its impact on veterans and their families featuring Nick Berardino, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam; Tom Clark, a Vietnam veteran and Distinguished Flying Cross recipient; and Tim Higle, veteran and director of the South County Veterans Center.

Heroes Hall is located at the O.C. fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Admission is free.

Costa Mesa planners to study Fairview Developmental land uses Tuesday

Local residents are encouraged to join Costa Mesa Planning Commissioners Tuesday, May 27 at 6 p.m. to discuss future land use concepts and key components of the Fairview Developmental Center Specific Plan, which will guide future growth at the 85-acre site.

The Costa Mesa Planning Commission will host a study session Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss future land uses in the Fairview Developmental Center Specific Plan. (City of Costa Mesa)

Topics for discussion will include the proposed land use distribution, open space framework, circulation network and overall site organization on the grounds of the decommissioned state hospital site.

Tuesday’s study session takes place at Costa Mesa City Hall Council Chambers, 77 Fair Drive, in Costa Mesa.