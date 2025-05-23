Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, May 23, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Gold Star mothers help Newport-Mesa fifth-graders understand the meaning of patriotism
- Costa Mesa channels $3.2M in federal grants into housing initiatives, assistance projects
- 2 arrested for allegedly stealing $20K in Lululemon merchandise, fleeing South Coast Plaza
- Kids Ocean Day in O.C. teaches youngsters about protecting the beach
Inside
