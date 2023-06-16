Valley Vista graduates turn tassels to the future

A graduate gestures to the crowd during the commencement ceremony for Valley Vista High School on Thursday.

Valley Vista High families enjoyed a momentous afternoon Thursday, as 130 students turned their tassels to signify their status as graduates in an on-campus commencement ceremony.

Principal Jessie Marion announced each graduates’ future educational and career goals as they crossed the stage.

A graduate is reflected in the glasses of Angel Dam, a mental health specialist, during the commencement ceremony for Valley Vista High School on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Families and friends within the packed crowd erupted in applause upon hearing the names of those they had come to celebrate.

In her address to the graduates, Marion told the students that her favorite part of the year is her exit interviews with the seniors. A main takeaway from those meetings was the resiliency of the class of 2023.

Thomas Woodbury reacts after his name is called during the commencement ceremony for Valley Vista High School on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“You are overcomers,” Marion said. “You have grit and tenacity, and the fact that you are sitting on this stage today demonstrates your ability to fight for your dreams and accomplish your goals. And this quad is filled with the people who have invested in you and supported you in your journey. Let today be a memory that stays with you as a time in your life where you were able to defeat the odds and accomplish something great. Let today remind you that you are never alone.”

Serena Truong and Nix Ortiz delivered the student speeches. Sabryna Rodriguez sang the national anthem.