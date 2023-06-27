Seal Beach police arrest man on suspicion of child abuse

A Seal Beach man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of child abuse and attempting to evade arrest by leading police on a pursuit that ended in Los Alamitos on Thursday.

Authorities responded to a welfare check for a young child without parents or guardians in the area of Heather Street and Guava Avenue in Newport Beach at 3:37 p.m. on June 22. After officers located the 4-year-old child, they identified visible injuries on the child’s face and body and proceeded to call paramedics to transport the child to a local hospital.

As paramedics evaluated the child’s injuries, police said the alleged abuser was seendriving in the neighborhood. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver allegedly fled in his vehicle and led police on a chase through Garden Grove toward the northbound 405 Freeway. The chase was terminated after authorities could not determine his exact whereabouts.

The suspect, Cody Rohlfing, 25, was later involved in a traffic collision in Los Alamitos. He allegedly attempted to flee on foot from the scene, but was brought into custody with the assistance of Los Alamitos and Cypress police officers, and the Huntington Beach police helicopter.

Rohlfing, who is not biologically related to the child but lives with the child’s mother, has been charged with felony child abuse and endangerment, evading a peace officer and reckless driving, failure to stop at a traffic accident resulting in injury or death and a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public or police officer.

Rohlfing is expected to next appear in court at the West Justice Center in Westminster on July 6. He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

The child was transported to a local hospital for their injuries and Child Protective Services was contacted. Seal Beach police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Sgt. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1128 or jgibson@sealbeachca.gov.