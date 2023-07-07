Around Town: OC Animal Care reports 57 stray dogs taken in during July 4 weekend

Likely owing to panic induced by sudden noises and unfamiliar experiences over the Fourth of July weekend, dozens of stray dogs have been taken in by OC Animal Care since July 1. The agency hopes to reunite pets with their owners.

Officials with the county’s Animal Care services reported Wednesday its facility in Tustin had taken in 57 stray dogs since July 1, likely owing to panic induced by sudden noises and unfamiliar experiences.

Pet owners whose dogs have recently gone missing are encouraged to visit petadoption.ocpetinfo.com/LostFound to browse pets currently being cared for at the OC Animal Shelter, as well as petadoption.ocpetinfo.com/foundocac, which displays retrieved pets not currently being cared for at the Tustin Center.

Officials also advise people to license their animals by visiting ocpetinfo.com/license.

Costa Mesa to host dump day, shredding event July 15

Local residents are invited to dispose of bulky household waste and shred confidential documents on July 15, from 8 to 11 a.m. or until capacity is reached, at Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Ave., in Costa Mesa.

Caltrans staff will be available to securely shred up to four boxes of documents per household and collect household items too bulky for residential garbage bins, including mattresses, furniture, toys and electronic waste.

The following items will not be accepted: hazardous materials, such as batteries, paints, oils, chemicals and fluorescent lights; concrete, dirt, rocks, bricks and asphalt; treated wood; and tires. Documents must be removed from any hanging files, binders or folders.

Costa Mesa invites locals to enter Parks Make Life Better photo contest for prizes

To celebrate local parks this month, Costa Mesa’s Parks and Community Services Department is challenging residents of all ages to visit four special city parks by July 30, take photos of themselves at specified attractions and post photos to Instagram with the tag “@cm_recreation” with #parksmakelifebetter.

The areas are: Estancia Park’s adobe building, 1900 Adams Ave.; on the bridge at Fairview Park, 2525 Placentia Ave.; the airplane at Lions Park, 570 W. 18th St; and the giant moon at Moon Park, 3377 California St.

Those without Instagram accounts may email their photo submissions to tatiana.madrid@costamesaca.gov.

Locally produced ‘Pat Pattison’s Best of California’ now on MeTV

Former Disney studio executive and Seal Beach resident Pat Pattison’s locally produced travel/community affairs show, “Pat Pattison’s Best of California” debuted on KAZA-TV Los Angeles Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

Pat Pattison outside Sugar n’ Spice Balboa Island, where he filmed a segment on the shop’s famous frozen bananas. (Courtesy of Pat Pattison)

The show, which evolved from Pattison’s YouTube and Facebook video travel segments, highlights natural wonders, unique history and fascinating people from all over the state. Shot on location, episodes have featured the state’s park system, famous restaurants and Hollywood history.

To view episodes on YouTube, visit youtube.com/c/thebestofcaliforniawithpatpattison.