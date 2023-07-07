Tradition of celebrating the legacy of late Newport Beach lifeguard continues

Lifeguards, friends and residents gather around the 17th Street beach lifeguard tower to participate in the annual tradition to remember the late Ben Carlson in Newport Beach on Thursday.

The city of Newport Beach again this year proclaimed July 6 as Ben Carlson Day, giving the community an opportunity to celebrate his legacy.

“With the 100 year centennial coming up [in August] since lifeguard service started, Ben Carlson is the most significant incident that happened in the history of 100 years,” Newport Beach Lifeguard Chief Brian O’Rourke said.

Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles receives a hug from an attendee, left, as he shakes hands with retired Lifeguard Capt. Boyd Mickley. Lifeguard Rob Maier looks on during Ben Carlson Day at the 17th Street beach in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Susan Hoffman)

It was nine years ago July 6, 2014, when Carlson, a 15-year veteran lifeguard, performed his last call of duty. He tried to rescue a swimmer in distress but did not make it out of the rough surf conditions himself. The waves were estimated at 6- to 8-feet high that late afternoon. Carlson reached the man who needed assistance, but a large wave swept over both of them.

“The other lifeguard personnel at the scene attempted to rescue and assist Ben, but were unable to find him because of the turbulent water,” then Newport Beach Fire Department Chief Scott Poster explained at a news conference after the tragedy.

On Thursday, around 50 people comprised of lifeguards, friends and residents gathered on the 17th Street beach near the lifeguard tower to participate in the annual tradition of remembering Carlson on the date he died.

“It’s a way to recognize a person, who was a role model, a fantastic lifeguard and leader, who supported his team and the city of Newport Beach,” said O’Rourke. “It’s not just a lifeguard event but a community event.”

Rescue boat Seawatch II and their crew gather near the surfline to take part in a brief ceremony honoring Ben Carlson at 17th Street beach in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Susan Hoffman)

Three yellow rescue boats Newport Beach Lifeguards — Seawatch I, II and III — joined by a white boat, Huntington Beach City rescue boat Sentinel gathered near the surfline to take part in a brief ceremony honoring Carlson.

Capt. Gary Conwell, piloted Seawatch II and paid tribute via the amplified lifeguard radio so that it could be heard by attendees on the beach. In his message, he spoke of Carlson saving another man’s life while losing his own and his impact on all lifeguards’ safety, as well as people in the community.

He closed with, “We love you Ben. ‘Ben Did Go.’ We’ll never forget you.”

Newport Beach Lifeguard Chief Brian O’Rourke addresses attendees on the beach as they remember lifeguard Ben Carlson in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Susan Hoffman)

It was Conwell, who had been patrolling the ocean in Sea Watch 2 rescue boat on July 6, 2014 with Carlson in front of the 17th Street lifeguard tower near the Newport Pier.

Former Huntington Beach lifeguard Ash Reed-Kraus, now a member of the Coast Guard, said he had been working when [Carlson’s death] happened.

“Lifeguarding is a family,” Reed-Kraus said. “We support past and present lifeguard families.”

