Around Town: Chiefs to battle it out at Motorhome Madness Demolition Derby

Members from police and fire departments throughout the county will participate in a grill-to-grill battle June 26 through 28 at the O.C. fairgrounds to raise funds for Children’s Health Orange County. Pictured, a battle during the Motorhome Madness demolition derby at the 2022 Orange County Fair.

Members from police and fire departments throughout the county will participate in a grill-to-grill battle during the annual Motorhome Madness and Figure Eight Demolition Derby at the O.C. Fair, a fundraiser benefiting Children’s Health Orange County.

The events take place July 26 through 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at TicketMaster or by visiting ocfair.com/oc-fair/entertainment/action-sports-arena.

A limited number of unreserved seats are available with general fair admission. To make a donation and to see a lineup of competing departments each day, visit raiseup.choc.org/derby.

$1M in state funding secured for universally accessible playground

The Fountain Valley Community Foundation has been awarded $1 million in state budget funding to construct a universally accessible playground at Fountain Valley Sports Park, it was announced this week by Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster).

“I am so honored to have played a role in obtaining this funding for the Fountain Valley Community Foundation. This playground will provide opportunities for fun and learning for individuals of all abilities, promote social interaction and unite the community,” Ta stated in a news release. “I’m looking forward to the playground opening so families and friends can make lasting memories together.”

The playground is tentatively scheduled for completion early next year.

Costa Mesa Council to address Tennis Center management

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Costa Mesa City Council will consider naming a new operator of the Costa Mesa Tennis Center, a city-owned public facility located on the grounds of TeWinkle Park.

For more than two decades, the center was operated by Hank Llyod, of Hank Lloyd Tennis, who retired in February 2022 after 24 years of service to the local community. That March, the council approved an interim operator while staff began the process of locating a permanent operator, seeking public input throughout the process.

Three bidders responded to a request for proposals, and on Tuesday, the council will consider the recommendation to enter an operating agreement with Agape Tennis Academy, which currently runs programs at the Fountain Valley Tennis and Pickleball Center.

Tuesday’s council meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at Costa Mesa City Hall Council Chambers, 77 Fair Drive. For more, visit costamesaca.gov.

O.C. Animal Care to launch pilot programs

As part of its “All Summer Long” initiative, Orange County Animal Care is launching two pilot programs aimed at connecting adoptable pets with loving families. The programs launch Wednesday and will take place every Wednesday and Saturday, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the O.C. Animal Care Shelter, located at 1630 Victory Road, Tustin.

Kennel Connection lets individuals meet ready-to-adopt dogs and cats right in their kennels with staff and volunteer adoption ambassadors ready to assist with questions and information on specific pets.

Littles on the Lawn features small-breed puppies that have recently graduated from the center’s TLC and Little Dog Play Group programs and are ready to find their forever families.

No appointments are needed to walk through the designated kennel areas. If an adopter makes a special connection with an animal, the next step is a required one-on-one adoption visit, a meet-and-greet style visit available on a first come, first served basis. For more, visit ocpetinfo.com/AllSummerLong.

O.C. Health Care Agency reports 3 probable cases mpox in county

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported Friday it had received word of three probable cases of mpox (formerly monkeypox) in the county in the past week. Those three bring the total number of mpox cases reported this year to five.

“The best way to protect oneself from getting mpox is by completing the two-dose mpox vaccination regimen,” the agency stated in a news release.

To find a vaccine near you and schedule an appointment to be vaccinated, visit myturn.ca.gov. For more on mpox in Orange County visit ochealthinfo.com/mpox.

Local nonprofit NorthEast of the Well names new board member

Longtime Newport Beach resident and founder of M&N Foods and Restaurant Franchise Captive Insurance Michael Borchard has been named to serve on the board of directors for the Costa Mesa nonprofit NorthEast of the Well, which empowers individuals struggling with addiction, abuse, incarceration and sexual exploitation.

Borchard, who practiced law before beginning his career in the restaurant industry, has served on various community boards, including the Corona del Mar High School Touchdown Club and the Big Canyon Country Club.

NorthEast of the Well uses a gospel-centered approach to guide clients, operating 21 weekly programs at treatment centers, safe houses and correctional facilities throughout Orange County. For more, visit northeastofthewell.org or call (949) 515-9355.

Portion of S-55 closed Saturday morning

The California Department of Transportation announced this week that a section of the S-55 will be closed Saturday from 6 to 11 a.m. The first through third lanes from 17th Street to the I-5 will be affected. Motorists are asked to obey all posted signs and traffic instructions for the safety of Caltrans employees and others traveling.

Flight of Newport takes place Sunday in Newport Harbor

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Balboa Yacht Club are hosting the Flight of Newport this weekend in Newport Harbor.

Once called the “Flight of the Snowbirds” because of the wooden boats that raced in the event, then the “Flight of the Lasers” because of another change in craft, the Flight of Newport will launch at 1 p.m. near the Balboa Pavilion, where it will take around an hour and a half to complete the course.