Newport Beach police warn residents against jewelry theft in Newport Coast, Crystal Cove

Authorities said the recent spate of jewelry thefts happened in the areas of Newport Coast and San Joaquin Hills Road and in the Crystal Cove shopping centers.

In a recent post on their social media channels, Newport Beach police warned both residents and visitors of a new jewelry theft scheme.

Authorities said they have received reports of distraction thefts of jewelry and watches that have been stolen from victims who were approached by strangers while running errands, walking in their neighborhoods or biking.

Sgt. Steven Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department said there have also been reports of the same type of incidents in parking lots.

The thefts have largely been reported in the Newport Coast and San Joaquin Hills Road areas, along with the Crystal Cove shopping centers, but Oberon said the trend appears to be new countywide.

Police said suspects tend to approach victims for assistance or directions, and they may offer a piece of jewelry as a “thank you,” hug the victim or attempt to distract the victim in some other way. As they do so, the suspect will attempt to remove the victim’s jewelry from their neck, wrists or hands and flee before the victim is able to notice that the theft has even occurred.

Officials advise residents and visitors to always be aware of people, objects, vehicles and events happening around them, limit distractions where possible, be aware when strangers try to get into their personal space, trust their instincts and never lose sight of their personal belongings.