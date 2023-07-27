Two suspects in custody for attempted theft at Fashion Island Thursday afternoon

Several police vehicles from the Newport Beach Police Department blocked the entrances to Fashion Island near Newport Center Drive following an attempted robbery early Thursday afternoon.

Newport Beach police had at least two suspects in custody early Thursday afternoon and were searching for a possible third accomplice following a theft or robbery attempt at the Louis Vuitton at Neiman Marcus in the Fashion Island shopping center, according to an officer at the scene.

Sgt. Steven Oberon of the Newport Beach Police Department was among officers at the center who was urging bystanders to move along, saying the situation could be dangerous. He told a reporter the investigation was ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment, but police vehicles swarmed Fashion Island, blocking off entrances, sometime shortly after 1 p.m.

By 2 p.m., the store was asking customers to leave and closed its doors.

Newport Beach resident Ron Hiller said he overheard an employee speaking with police about the incident.

“We saw the helicopter overhead and walked over to see what was going on,” Hiller said. “And that’s when we heard the woman say they tried to rob Louis Vuitton.”

Parking lots were blocked by roughly 20 police vehicles.

Thursday’s incident was the latest theft attempt at the Neiman Marcus location in the past year. A burglary was reported at the store in February, when more than $100,000 was stolen in luxury merchandise, and a robbery in July 2022. About $58,000 in stolen goods were recovered from that incident, according to police reports at the time.