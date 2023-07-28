Around Town: Costa Mesa Chamber to host ‘A Taste at the Tees’ Aug. 17

The Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce annual fundraiser “A Taste at the Tees” community golf classic will take place Aug. 17 at the Costa Mesa Country Club. Above, Connor O’Brien of Irvine gets out of a sand trap at the golf course in this 2019 file photo.

The Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser “A Taste at the Tees” community golf classic will take place Aug. 17 at the Costa Mesa Country Club with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. and conclude with a 6 p.m. post-tournament mixer.

Proceeds raised will go toward the chamber’s programs, which support the city’s business community. Attendees can play a round of golf, sample food and drink samplings from the city’s most popular establishment and participate in an awards ceremony, raffle and a silent auction.

The Costa Mesa Country Club is located at 1701 Golf Course Drive. To register, visit costamesa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/13786.

Newport-Mesa Unified hosts back-to-school resource fair Aug. 5

To help students prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 21, Newport-Mesa Unified School District, in partnership with the Melinda Hoag Smith Center for Healthy Living and IKEA will host a back-to-school resource fair in the parking lot of the Costa Mesa IKEA on Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participating families can enjoy activities and receive free backpacks and school supplies along with free bike helmets, health screenings, booster seats, shoes and haircuts, as long as students are present. All items are offered while supplies last.

Registration is available online at bit.ly/3PuDJuN. IKEA of Costa Mesa is located at 1475 S. Coast Drive. For more, visit nmusd.us.

First responders called to hazmat threat at Costa Mesa residence

First responders from the Costa Mesa Police and Fire departments, with assistance from the Orange County Health Care Agency and Sheriff’s Department, were called to a residence Friday after authorities discovered explosive materials inside the home’s garage.

County Supervisor Katrina Foley issued a statement following the incident, during which the HCA’s HazMat Emergency Response Team and fire crews safely removed a jar of crystallized picric acid from the residence for safe detonation.

Due to the substance’s sensitivity to heat, shock, friction and detonation, sheriff’s personnel employed the use of a containment vessel designed to safely transport the jar at the Bee Canyon area of Irvine’s Frank R. Bowerman landfill.

Foley thanked responders for quickly averting a potential crisis in a statement Friday, adding, “Our residents can rest easy knowing our law enforcement and safety teams are well trained and equipped and own the tools to keep our communities safe.”

OC Parks Summer Concert Series continues on Thursday

Residents and visitors will be able to hear a performance from the English Beat with opener dj sandōk at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley on Thursday. The performance is expected to begin at around 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. Event and parking are free, and food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information, visit ocparks.com/events.

National Choreographers Initiative showcase at Irvine Barclay Theater

The National Choreographers Initiative will be showcased at the Irvine Barclay Theater on Saturday, July 29. Tickets are available in-person and via live stream, with in-person tickets between $20 to $60 and virtual tickets at $20. For more information or to buy tickets, visit thebarclay.org.

Laguna Art Museum plans Wine Tasting Aug. 5 and art collecting lecture Aug. 6

The Laguna Art Museum has announced two events taking place the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6, a wine tasting and a special lecture.

Fine wines, food pairings and art-inspired bliss is promised by museum officials for the wine-tasting event planned for Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can view the still-life paintings from the Joseph Kleitsch exhibition (on display now through Sept. 24). Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. Space is limited, so advanced tickets are recommended.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, art historian Jean Stern will present a lecture on the art of collecting. Delve into the intricacies of connoisseurship and learn the key elements to look for when acquiring art.

The museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. More information about both events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org.