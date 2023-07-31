Sewage spill closes bay water near Aloha Drive bridge in Newport Beach

A boy fishes in the water on Monday just off of the Aloha Drive bridge, where a sewage spill occurred Sunday afternoon when a Duffy boat struck a 4-inch sewer line under the Linda Isle Bridge.

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental health division announced Sunday the closure of the bay waters surrounding the Aloha Drive bridge in Newport Beach after a 526-gallon sewage spill.

The Aloha Drive bridge is tucked inside of the Linda Isle gated community. On Monday, paddlers could still be seen traversing the affected waters.

Boats remained steady at their moors, and a few people were spotted walking nearby, but none were seen active in the water. The closed off waters, at its northernmost point, extend roughly to SOL Mexican Cocina, and down toward the point where Bayside Drive meets Harbor Island Road, according to a map reference from the county agency. Those waters will remain closed to ocean water contact sports for a minimum of three days, or at least until water-quality monitoring meets acceptable standards.

The Orange County Health Care Agency closed off a section of bay waters due to a sewage spill over the weekend in Newport Beach. (Courtesy of the Orange County Health Care Agency)

That means swimming but not other ocean sports such as kayaking or boating, which involve vessels and do not involve direct human contact with the water. No distinct signage appeared to be immediately visible in the surrounding area as of Monday morning.

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the incident occurred at 12:24 p.m. Sunday when a Duffy boat struck a 4-inch sewer line underneath the bridge when it attempted to clear the waters with the tide, according to city officials.

Newport Beach City Hall spokesman John Pope said the city began its response at just before 1 p.m. Crews shut off the pump and switched to a second sewer line by approximately 12:36 p.m.

The report by CalOES, updated on Monday, amended what was initially reported as a 140-gallon spillage to the current known 526-gallon spill.

Pope confirmed replacement parts are being ordered and that the break will be repaired this week.