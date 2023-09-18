Man shot at Huntington Beach fast food restaurant

Huntington Beach police said a person was shot outside a Jack in the Box restaurant on Beach Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

One person was wounded during a shooting outside a Huntington Beach fast food restaurant, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Jack in the Box on Beach Boulevard at MacDonald Drive, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening, Cuchilla said.

A news videographer who went to the scene said the shooting occurred near the drive-through of a Jack in the Box and the victim was male.