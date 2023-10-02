86-year-old Newport Beach driver killed in weekend traffic collision, another hospitalized

Newport Beach police responded to reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Bowsprit Drive on Saturday at 4:33 p.m.

A traffic collision over the weekend has left one Newport Beach man dead and the other driver in the hospital being treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Bowsprit Drive at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday after multiple callers reported a traffic collision, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Newport Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, authorities found one of the drivers, 86-year-old John Robert Gilroy Jr., deceased and the other driver suffering from significant injuries.

Advertisement

Police have not identified the injured driver. The cause of the collision remains under investigation by police, who are asking witnesses with information to contact Newport Beach Traffic Investigator Austin Laverty at (949) 644-3747 or alaverty@nbpd.org.

The collision led to a six-hour closure of all southbound lanes of MacArthur Boulevard between Jamboree Road and Von Karman Avenue. The first community notice was issued at about 6:20 p.m. with lanes reopening at midnight.