Shannon Beador of ‘RHOC’ pleads no contest to DUI in Newport Beach crash

Shannon Storms Beador pleaded no contest Thursday to drunken driving in a plea bargain that dismissed a hit-and-run charge, and she was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

Shannon Storms Beador was also placed on three years of informal probation and ordered to participate in a nine-month first offender alcohol program, according to court records.

Beador was accused of a collision on residential property minutes before midnight Sept. 16 at V500 Clubhouse Ave., police said.

Orange County prosecutors objected to the plea bargain from an Orange County Superior Court judge and had sought 30 days in jail for the defendant.

According to prosecutors, the building sustained “moderate property damage to a concrete planter and wall ... later determined to be $24,100 worth of damage.”

A witness provided video to police that led to her arrest, prosecutors said. A resident turned over security camera video.

Police caught up to Beador “stumbling on a sidewalk with a large dog near her,” prosecutors said. She was bleeding from her left eye, prosecutors said.

“The defendant stated they needed to be careful because she was part of a television show, ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’” prosecutors said. “The defendant said the current incident could not be made public or put on social media.”

Beador told police she drank three “large tequila sodas” at a restaurant about 6:30 p.m., prosecutors said. She went over to her ex-boyfriend’s home “but was later kicked out.”

“The defendant did not believe the damage was severe [from the collision] and drove away,” prosecutors said.

Beador sustained a fractured left wrist, a cut and bruising around her left eye, prosecutors said. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.24%, three times the legal limit.