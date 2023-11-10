Laguna Beach Animal Shelter introduces Pets for Vets program

Ariel is among the pets available for adoption through the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. The shelter recently started a Pets for Vets program that waives adoption fees for Orange County residents who have served in the military.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter has begun the process of waiving adoption fees for Orange County military veterans who qualify to take a pet home.

While the Pets for Vets program is being initiated just in time for Veterans Day, shelter manager Nancy Goodwin said the intention is to continue the program going forward.

The city-funded shelter, located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It generally charges a $125 fee to adopt an adult dog. Pets up for adoption come vaccinated and neutered or spayed, Goodwin said.

The shelter has been known to house dogs, cats, birds and rabbits. Goodwin mentioned it has even had exotic options such as an iguana or a bearded dragon in the past.

Potato is among the pets available for adoption through the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter)

Pets for Vets is being offered to Orange County residents who are active duty, retired or honorably discharged members of the U.S. military. The program extends to members of the National Guard and reservists.

“As a veteran, I love seeing our police department recognize our local veterans and thank them through great programs, such as the new Pets for Vets program,” Police Capt. David Dereszynski said in a statement. “This program will help low-income veterans adopt a pet for no charge, connect veterans to animals in need of a forever home, and further highlight the efforts of the staff and volunteers at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter.”

Jim Beres, a professional services administrator with the police department, called it a “win-win” if a shelter pet can be put in the household of a veteran, providing valuable companionship.

“First responders, fire and police deal with similar issues, PTSD and other mental health challenges from the kind of negative things that they see due to their jobs,” Beres said. “Pets can help with that. You have emotional support pets that are out there that can help you cope and reintegrate into civilian life maybe a little bit better than otherwise.”

Mimi, a domestic short hair cat, is available for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. (Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter)

Shelter animals are brought in by animal control when they are found in Laguna Beach or Laguna Woods. The shelter also works with rescue organizations when space allows.

Applicants have a chance to see and connect with the prospective pets in the facility’s play yard, providing for a sort of matching process.

“We’ve done this since the 1980s, and our return rate is under 5%,” Goodwin said. “Nationwide in shelters, it’s anywhere from 40 to 50% return rate. It’s very hard on animals to be adopted and returned continuously. It really messes them up. Our being able to not see them come back is very rewarding.”

Adoption rates have slowed around the country, Goodwin said. The program aims to incentivize an uptick in animals finding new owners.

“We’ve never ever had this happen before, but adoptions just have come to a big halt,” Goodwin said. “There’s people coming through, everybody’s looking and visiting, but they’re just not adopting right now. All the shelters are having the same problem. They’re all overcrowded. We’re full, which is unusual for us, because we’re so small. We do a lot of adoptions, but it’s very much slowed down.”