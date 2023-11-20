Major injury traffic collision closes all westbound lanes of PCH in Newport Beach

Newport Beach police responded to numerous calls Friday afternoon about an accident that occurred near West Coast Highway and 61st Street.

A motorcyclist was significantly injured in a traffic collision in Newport Beach Friday, according to the Newport Beach Police Department, but details of the crash remain unclear as of Monday.

Police said they received numerous calls reporting a collision at the intersection of West Coast Highway and 61st Street at 1:51 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a downed motorcyclist with significant injuries.

The woman was transported to a nearby trauma center to be treated for those injuries, according to law enforcement. The traffic incident appears to have caused the closure of all westbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway from Superior Avenue onward until close to 8:30 p.m.

Police said it appeared the crash involved only the motorcycle.

Authorities are asking those with information to call traffic investigator Austin Laverty at (949) 644-3747 or alaverty@nbpd.org.