Trunk & Pack food drive in Newport Beach draws kids eager to help other kids

Co-founders of footwear company beek, Kenna Florie, right, and Birgit Klett, hand out instant oatmeal and chewy fruit snacks to kids volunteering to collect food for homeless children during the Trunk & Pack food drive Tuesday.

Like trick-or-treaters one might encounter on Halloween, a slew of kids could be seen running from car to car Tuesday filling their bags with food items retrieved from the trunks of 22 vehicles parked in the lot at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach.

They were there for a unique food drive and fundraiser called Trunk & Pack, hosted by beek, a locally owned footwear company founded by Kenna Florie and Birgit Klett. The duo partnered with Project Hope Alliance, an organization that serves the needs of homeless children in Orange County.

“From the beginning we focused our charity on giving back to children, with a hyper focus on feeding children,” said Florie. “For every pair of shoes sold we donate a full day’s worth of meals for a child in need, which is done through Second Harvest Food Bank.”

Boxes of Pop-Tarts fill a volunteer contributor’s trunk during the Trunk & Pack food drive held Tuesday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. (Susan Hoffman)

For the Trunk & Pack event, each car trunk was filled with $250 worth of food items such as goldfish crackers and fruit cups. Each of the kids participating from Orange County schools prepurchased a bag for $25 and filled it with items collected from the open trunks. The full bags were then carried to an awaiting truck to later be distributed to children in need. A total of 115 bags were filled this year.

The Newport Beach Girl’s Water Polo Club hands out Rice-A-Roni during the Trunk & Pack food drive Tuesday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

“Since we are both moms, we wanted to create an event where children could be involved,” Florie said. “By working in their community there is real satisfaction that comes out of physically doing the labor.”

Among the parents who contributed food items for the drive was Newport Beach resident Katy Hanke.

“It was fun to fill a trunk with Pop-Tarts,” something her daughter happens to love, Hanke said. “It’s a way to teach my kids and give them the opportunity of giving back at holidays.”

Skye Krout, 7, places a box of fruit cups into a volunteer’s bag as her mom, Emily Krout, unboxes more product during Tuesday’s Trunk & Pack food drive. (Susan Hoffman)

Carden Hall students Holly Hedley and Colette Scott Fleming, both 11, said they were eager to attend the event and happy to help the homeless.

“I was excited to be here and help the homeless and provide food,” Colette said. “And [to] help to make sure they survive.”

Allen Burnett, community engagement coordinator for Project Hope Alliance, was on hand to educate the families about the organization’s work.

“It’s the first time Project Hope Alliance has been supported [by the event], and we’re excited about this partnership,” said Burnett. “We serve kids experiencing homelessness in Orange County, and I’m definitely thrilled to see kids helping other kids.”

A Brownie troop lines up to fill food bags for homeless kids during the Trunk & Pack food drive at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Newport Beach on Tuesday. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach resident Ryan Tomalas, who arrived with a trunkful of Rice-A-Roni for the cause, said he wanted to be there to support his daughter’s water polo team. “It’s a great community event,” Tomalas said. “It’s an import thing to support and the right time of year to do something like this.”

Emily Krout of Newport Beach was a volunteer this year along with her kids, Skye, 7, and 10-year-old Pax, who were stationed in the trunk of their car amid dozens of fruit cups. Both kids decided they liked putting the food into the bags.

“We couldn’t attend last year so we put money toward it instead,” Krout said. “And [participating] this year was so much more fun than writing a check.”