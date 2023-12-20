Fountain Valley police arrest 3 on suspicion of DUI in checkpoint operation

Fountain Valley police arrested three on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during a checkpoint operation on Friday.

The Fountain Valley police department took its enforcement efforts against impaired driving to the streets last week.

Authorities arrested three drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Friday night, police said. The arrests were made during a six-hour checkpoint operation that took place near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Heil Avenue, which is adjacent to the west side of Mile Square Park. Three vehicles were towed.

The checkpoint saw 942 vehicles pass through, and officers contacted 607 drivers, per results of the operation put out by the department. Police evaluated a total of nine drivers for DUI, and eight drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without a license.

Fountain Valley police noted last week that they would be stepping up enforcement through the end of the year as part of the national campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

“Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” Police Sgt. Brian Mosher said in a statement. “Let’s make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that it is essential to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home.”