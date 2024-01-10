Costa Mesa planning head Jennifer Le leaving City Hall for job with the Irvine Co.

Jennifer Le, director of economic and development services for the city of Costa Mesa, leaves the position on Jan. 22 for a job with the Irvine Co.

After deftly navigating Costa Mesa safely through an economically crippling COVID-19 pandemic and helping shape policies related to housing, land use and retail cannabis businesses as the city’s economic and development services director, Jennifer Le is leaving City Hall.

Her departure was announced Monday in a news release issued by city officials, who stated Le has accepted a position as senior director of entitlements for the Irvine Co. Her last day on the job will be Jan. 22.

Le first arrived at the city in 2017, coming on board as assistant director of development services, where she worked on short-term rentals and provided oversight of cannabis manufacturing businesses permitted under Measure X and the city’s housing element, a document that guides future citywide growth.

Three years later, Le was promoted to head Economic and Development Services and played a lead role in implementing the city’s sober living ordinances, helping businesses survive through pandemic-era shutdowns and, more recently, heading the master planning efforts for the state-owned Fairview Developmental Center. Her annual salary was $221,400, according to a city schedule.

Costa Mesa City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison praised Le as an “exceedingly competent and experienced development services professional” whose legacy of accomplishments will be remembered for years to come.

“She has been a highly valued member of our team, and I also consider her a close friend,” Farrell Harrison said in Monday’s release. “While I’m very happy that she was selected for this vital position at the Irvine Co., her talents will be missed immensely.”

Prior to Costa Mesa, Le served in the city of Orange Planning Department for 16 years, after working for Ventura County and as a private consultant. She earned a bachelor’s degree in geography and environmental studies from UCLA and went on to earn her master’s in environmental science from UC Santa Barbara.

City officials will hire an executive search firm to conduct a nationwide search for Le’s replacement. Until a new director is found, Assistant City Manager Cecilia Gallardo-Day will serve as interim director of Economic and Developmental Services.

Her departure comes at a time when the city is finalizing an inclusionary housing ordinance, implementing the tenets of newly approved eviction protection laws and rezoning certain commercial and industrial corridors to allow for multifamily housing under voter-approved Measure K. Officials are also reviewing the city’s retail cannabis ordinance to determine whether changes may be necessary.

Le is the second department head vacancy at Costa Mesa City Hall, since Parks and Community Services Director Jason Minter resigned from his position on July 20. That position has yet to be filled.