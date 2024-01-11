Voice of Laguna hits the airwaves from the ocean’s front door

Ed Steinfeld stands inside his new radio station, Voice of Laguna, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the location in downtown Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach residents are used to seeing local radio personality Ed Steinfeld around town. He has emceed several community events, from the Taste of Laguna to Hospitality Night.

For the past five weeks, those strolling downtown have spotted him in a new location, as he set up shop adjacent to the Marine Room Tavern on the northwest corner of Ocean Avenue and South Coast Highway.

Ed Steinfeld cuts the ribbon on his new radio venture, Voice of Laguna, with his partner, Ann Marie McKay, in downtown Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Andrew Turner)

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday evening for Steinfeld’s new radio station he’s named Voice of Laguna.

Steinfeld grew an audience by hosting the “Mornings with Ed Show,” playing a wide range of music while also bringing the Laguna Beach community informative interviews. The morning show hours are from 7 to 10 a.m. Steinfeld also sits down with the mayor of Laguna Beach at 8 a.m. every Thursday.

“Ed has been our partner at the Chamber [of Commerce] since 2019, when I started with the Chamber,” said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, chair of the organization’s board. “He’s always engaged in our business community. He makes a point to study and understand the businesses that he’s interviewing at “Chamber Chat” on Friday mornings. He researches his topics. He is the go-to guy for anything you want in Laguna information-wise.”

Ed Steinfeld stands in his new radio studio in downtown Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Dozens showed up to congratulate Steinfeld at Thursday’s event, and he spent a good 10 minutes thanking his supporters. He wrapped up by drawing attention to some artwork on the wall of his studio by local artist Tatyana Zen, who has exhibited at the Sawdust Art Festival. The pieces were of Taylor Hawkins, Mick Jagger and Bob Marley.

Steinfeld then invited his partner, Ann Marie McKay, who is the city clerk, to cut the ribbon with him.

“We literally play every song ever recorded,” Steinfeld said in a news release leading up to the ribbon cutting. “I’ll go right from Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix, from Count Basie to the Rolling Stones, and the beautiful Billie Holiday to Adele and Taylor Swift — one following the other. There are no specialty shows or anything like that. It’s the same form that I digest my music at home.”