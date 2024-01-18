Newport Beach police find no crime in allegations related to NBA player

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, seen in a December game, was the subject of a Newport Beach investigation after allegations arose on social media that he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. Police said they could not “corroborate any criminal activity.”

Newport Beach police Wednesday they completed their investigation of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey in allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl but were unable to “corroborate any criminal activity.”

The police department said it had conducted a “thorough and exhaustive examination” of accusations that were “circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey.”

Police said the detectives investigating Giddey “have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey. The Newport Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public, while also ensuring the rights of all those involved.”

Giddey, 21, declined to comment when questioned about the situation during a practice at the end of November.

“Yeah, I mean, I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” he told reporters.

Details about the allegations were slim, but questions began arising over the Thanksgiving weekend when photos circulated online of Giddey with a female. In a since-deleted social media post, an anonymous user alleged that the girl in the photos was a junior in high school.

TMZ reported that the female seen with Giddey in the photos was refusing to cooperate with police, as was her family.