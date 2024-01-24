Single motorcycle collision in Newport Beach leaves driver dead

A motorcyclist died on Jan. 19 after colliding with a tree in the center median.

In a notice issued Wednesday, the Newport Beach Police Department announced that shortly before midnight Friday it received calls regarding a traffic collision at the intersection of Jamboree Road and Sea Vista Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle that appeared to have struck a tree in the center median. Its solo driver was declared dead at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately able to identify the motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon.

During investigation, officials issued a SigAlert, and all northbound lanes of Jamboree Road between Sea Vista Drive to Island Lagoon were closed until 5 a.m. the next day. Police are still investigating the incident and are asking those with information to contact department traffic investigator Bill Hume at whume@nbpd.org.