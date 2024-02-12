Spa Gregorie’s Newport Beach treats rescue dogs to Valentine adoption affair
Spa Gregorie’s Newport Beach hosted a “Furever” Valentine party Saturday featuring four rescue dogs looking for new homes through the Pet Adoption Center of Orange County.
The idea to hold a pet adoption event came about thanks to Piper, a 9-pound bundle of pure joy who had been adopted by Itica Milanes-Duncan and her husband, Scott Duncan, who own the spa on Newport Center Drive.
The couple offered a free, one-hour massage to anyone who began the adoption process that day.
Among the four-legged honored guests was Mixie, a super-friendly pup who loves her belly rubs.
Then there was 1-year-old Azalea, who oozes with puppy energy and is known for her ability to get along well with other dogs.
Bruce, about 7 months old, also loves other dogs and is very playful.
The fourth pup feted Saturday, Benzy, is believed to be between 1 and 2 years old. Along with his other charms is a loving stare that can’t help but make anyone who meets his eyes believe they are the best person in the world.
For more information about the Pet Adoption Center of Orange County and the dogs it is seeking to place in homes, go to adoptocpets.org.
