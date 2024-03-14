Corona del Mar Home Tour honored with proclamation as it celebrates 50 years

Guests tour the third stop on one of eight homes as part of the Corona del Mar Home Tour in Newport Beach on Thursday. The event is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The Corona del Mar Home Tour celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday with a proclamation from Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill.

As part of the fundraiser’s events, which included performances from the high school’s drumline and Orchesis Dance Company, organizers received a proclamation commemorating the event’s long history. Eight homes were shown.

Guests tour the third stop, observing the open kitchen concept of one of eight homes on the Corona del Mar Home Tour on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We are so proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the CDM Home Tour with an official city proclamation,” O’Neill said Thursday. “The 150-plus volunteers, especially [chairman of the home tour] Gina Jaha, are the epitome of helpers. Their work showcases amazing, creative work in the spirit of helping all our schools.”

The fundraiser kicked off at the Newport Beach Civic Center and included a catered breakfast reception, the tour, a luncheon, boutique and after-party. All proceeds from the home tour go toward campus beautification projects and helping students in the classroom through teachers’ grants and student scholarships.

Local Chef Pascal Olhats checks in on the special luncheon during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Corona del Mar Home Tour in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)