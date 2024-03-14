Costa Mesa’s Christ Lutheran Church, School back at the well with plans for expansion

An expansion and renovation project is planned at the campus of Christ Lutheran Church and School, 760 Victoria St., Costa Mesa.

Since establishing itself on Costa Mesa’s Victoria Street in 1957, Christ Lutheran Church and School has experienced a series of growth spurts necessitating numerous expansions at the 4.37-acre campus, including one approved by city planning commissioners this week.

City planners logged additions in 1960, 1963 and 1967, during which time a 36-foot-tall church sanctuary and 51-foot tower were built. A 5,000-square-foot classroom and a 9,400-square-foot fellowship hall followed in 1975.

Nine years later, planning commissioners approved a proposal for an additional classroom, library and youth room at 760 Victoria St. In 1992 and 1994, the complex’s footprint grew by another 8,680 square feet to accommodate more instructional space and a daycare facility.

A concept design shows a second-floor mezzanine overlooking the gym at Christ Lutheran School, due to undergo remodeling and expansion starting in June 2025. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

Church leaders returned to City Hall in 2009, seeking to build a two-story administration building and a fireside building. That plan involved the purchase and demolition of a nearby residential house on Raleigh Avenue, which fueled concerns by neighbors concerned about potential impacts of an ever-expanding membership, the Daily Pilot reported.

While commissioners rejected the plan, the City Council later approved a modified application with conditions of approval on appeal as Christ Lutheran raised funds to complete the work.

Church officials returned to the Costa Mesa Planning Commission Monday seeking a conditional use permit to construct 3,078 square feet of second-floor additions, including a mezzanine overlooking the school’s gymnasium, and 1,478 square feet of classroom, office and storage space.

The mezzanine would connect to other second-story areas by way of a “closed loop” with stair and elevator access. Additionally, renovations are proposed for the gym roof, another classroom area and a cafe and kitchen that serve as a greeting area for the wider church.

Lead pastor Drew Ross said the church hopes to beautify the campus and make indoor and outdoor spaces more usable.

“Once upon a time, schools were able to function with a smaller amount of square footage per student,” he told commissioners. “It’s now a value of schools to allow for more creative spaces and room for students to learn in collaborative and thought-provoking spaces.”

Ross said the work would not substantially change the property’s maximum height and assured the school’s enrollment is not anticipated to rise beyond the 410 students allowed by the city.

A concept depicts the northern end of Christ Lutheran Church and School, where a new outdoor lunch area and staircase are planned. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

In contrast to the church’s 2009 commission appearance, Monday’s discussion went off without a hitch, although one neighbor on nearby Wallace Avenue submitted a comment letter indicating her concerns about noise echoing off the campus.

Assistant city planner Gabriel Villalobos said the area where the work is being planned at the church — which is zoned R-1 residential — maintains a good distance from the nearest home.

“The project site where the redevelopment is to take place is located around 300 feet or so from the closest residential street,” he said. “Staff’s opinion is that potential noise and sight lines would be mitigated simply based off the distance.”

City staff requested Christ Lutheran to retain mature trees on the property and, where possible, replant and replace any smaller trees that may have to be taken out to accommodate the work.

The panel voted 6-0 to approve the necessary permits (Commissioner Jon Zich was absent). Vice Chair Russell Toler said he believed the proposal to be a “quality project.”

“I think a lot about how cities and neighborhoods should function, and a neighborhood church is a critical component of that,” Toler said, highlighting Christ Lutheran’s historic involvement in community service.

“Regardless of the religious aspect of it, they’re a key neighborhood amenity, and we’re lucky to have a lot in Costa Mesa.”