Double, double, lots of bubbles
Close to 90 kids and parents were entertained by Megan the Bubbleologist’s Bubble-tastic-show for the summer reading program kickoff Saturday at the Mariners branch of the Newport Beach Library.
Megan McIver, who has been performing for children and families for more than 20 years kept her audience engaged with her bubble tricks for almost an hour.
The children sat shoulder-to-shoulder on the floor as close as possible to the staging area of the bubble show in the Victor Jorgensen Community Room adjacent to the library.
As the bubbles grew in size, so did the kids’ enthusiasm, shifting from captivated wonder to spirited excitement once the mega-size bubbles made their way into the audience. They laughed and cheered as they swatted, chased and blew the bubbles to the ceiling.
Megan then selected 10 children from the audience to join the the grand finale of the show. Each child had a turn at being wrapped inside their own bubble.
Four-year-old Quinn Hill of Newport Beach acknowledged that she not only liked bubbles, but also noted that standing inside one made her feel, well, like she was in a bubble.
“It was very interesting, I think she had their attention the entire time,” said Quinn’s mom, Kathleen Hill. “What kid doesn’t like bubbles?”
Special events are planned along with different themes each week until Aug. 2 as part of the library’s children’s summer reading program for babies to those entering 6th grade.
